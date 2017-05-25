

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) reported earnings for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $200.5 million, or $0.85 per share. This was lower than $232.7 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.29 billion. This was up from $5.09 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $200.5 Mln. vs. $232.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.18 - $5.28 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.17 - $4.43 Full year revenue guidance: $21.95 - $22.25 Bln



