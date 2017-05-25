Biotechnological company BIOCAD expands internationally. The company plans to enter European market through partnership in Finland. This partner program covers collaboration in education, fundamental sciences and commercial manufacturing. Total investment over 7 years will exceed 25 million euro.

The first European facility and mutual scientific projects will be located in the region of Southwest Finland Turku. Such decision was supported by the University of Turku, Abo Academi University and Turku Science Park Ltd. Besides leading educational organizations in life sciences, here is located one of the main biopharmaceutical cluster in EU. On the 23 of May 2017, the general partnership agreement was signed as a part of Russia-Finland congress. In the nearest future, the mutual collaboration will cover medicine and business development.

The CEO of BIOCAD Dmitry Morozov announced: «The main goal of our presence in Turku is mutual collaboration in scientific projects and research in immune-oncology field. BIOCAD covers this area for the long time and will be focused on further development of innovative molecules for the EU»

At this stage, BIOCAD has already developed seven molecules for the European markets, which are used in treatment of oncologic and autoimmune diseases such as melanoma, breast cancer, gastric cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, which are very problematic therapeutic areas for Baltic region.

The company creates the new technological working places for the students graduated from the University of Turku. The HR policy of BIOCAD covers collaboration in education and development of young talents.

BIOCAD sees high perspectives in mutual collaboration program covering unmet medical needs of patients.

