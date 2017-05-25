

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices decreased for the seventh consecutive month in April, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The producer price index fell 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.89 percent drop in March. This was mainly to a decline of 3.56 percent in intermediate goods and 0.94 percent in consumer goods.



Producer prices in the foreign market slid 3.62 percent annually in April, while domestic market prices increased by 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices edged up 0.05 percent from March, when it dropped by 0.15 percent.



