PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced the latest milestone in its company trajectory with over one million users in over 100 countries now using the Capriza platform. In the past 18 months, global users have increased from 200,000 to over 1,000,000 -- a significant 5X growth that demonstrates Capriza's traction in the market.

Businesses are embracing Capriza's user-centric and simplified approach to delivering mobile experiences for high value business processes. By making it easy for customers to mobile-enable business applications, Capriza's enterprise mobility platform is empowering businesses to rapidly mobilize workflows while ensuring an engaging mobile experience for employees. According to Gartner, by 2022, 70 percent of software interactions in enterprises will occur on mobile devices.(1)

Average user interaction time per app on Capriza's platform is about 60 seconds, showing how a simple, personalized, task-based mobile app can let a user do something productive for their business faster than a desktop-bound employee could even log into the Virtual Private Network (VPN). It's these kinds of seamless, instant, intuitive experiences that users have come to expect from the best consumer mobile apps, delivered in an enterprise context by Capriza.

The one million user milestone follows high customer demand for Capriza's Universal Micros Apps. Pre-built micro apps help address the challenges businesses face in identifying the most valuable processes to mobilize, eliminate the need for mobile app design skills, and dramatically accelerate deployment compared to traditional development. The milestone also builds on the company's recent Jaguar release, which extended the ability for businesses to provide micro apps for tasks critical to Field Service professionals as well as improve digital HR through mobilizing Employee Self Service programs.

"We are at the dawn of the mobile-first enterprise and Capriza customers are paving the way for the industry. The million-user milestone is proof that their users are embracing this new mobile-first reality," said Yuval Scarlat, CEO and Co-Founder, Capriza. "Simply making complex business applications available on mobile devices is no longer an option for businesses. Employees today not only expect a personalized and unified mobile experience, but also an intuitive, productive experience. That's why a user-centric mindset is critical to any successful mobility program, and it's why more businesses are trusting Capriza to unlock this potential."

"Enabling employees to work productively while mobile is no longer a luxury, it's a priority for all modern businesses," said David Johnston, CIO Americas, The Linde Group. "By putting our employees first and mobilizing processes in a manner which reflects how they interact with devices whilst on the move, we have been able to optimize our workers' productivity as well as achieve a rapid adoption among our workforce."

The Capriza Platform recently received a five out of five for Customer Feedback in "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 - The 11 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up."

About Capriza

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business with and within your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform enables IT and lines of business to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza works with packaged applications such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capability of existing applications, in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners and Allen & Company.

(1) Gartner, Predicts 2017: Mobile Apps and Their Development, 1 December 2016

