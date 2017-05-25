WAKEFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Vestmark, a leading provider of Unified Wealth Management® solutions, announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany Freitas, is a Boston Business Journal's 2017 CFO of the Year honoree in the private company category.

"Tiffany is a model of exceptional leadership. She provides strategic vision and guidance for the company and is at the forefront of accelerating our expansion efforts," said John Lunny, CEO. "Her intimate knowledge of our operations coupled with her passion, energy, and dedication to fostering a collaborative, enriching workplace inspires those around her to give their best every day."

The Boston Business Journal's exclusive annual CFO of the Year award honors 9 senior financial executives from across Massachusetts. The honorees, who represent businesses across the state ranging from publicly traded companies to nonprofit, make astounding contributions to their professional organizations as well as their local communities.

Within her first year at Vestmark, Freitas raised $30 million in growth financing from Summit Partners, a global growth equity investor, and spearheaded an important hiring initiative, increasing the company's headcount by 100 new employees. In 2016, the Boston Business Journal named her to its "40 Under 40" list for her civic and charitable efforts. Freitas is at the forefront of leading Vestmark's corporate expansion efforts and is on target to achieve critical hiring objectives for the year.

The Boston Business Journal will honor all finalists during the awards luncheon on Wednesday, July 19 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston. The full list of 2017 honorees is available on the Boston Business Journal's website. For more information on working at Vestmark, visit www.Vestmark.com/Careers.

Vestmark is a leading provider of wealth management solutions, headquartered outside of Boston, MA. Founded in 2001, Vestmark's mission is to enable investors to better their financial well-being. We do this through delivering technology and services that enable financial institutions and advisors to deliver holistic advice in line with investor objectives. We service 43 institutions, 25,000 advisors, over $650 billion in assets, and 2.3 million investor accounts.

