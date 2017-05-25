Xero, a leader in cloud accounting software for small businesses, rolls out Expensify internally to teams worldwide in next step of strategic partnership.

Expensify, the world's fastest-growing expense management software, has been chosen by Xero, a leader in cloud accounting, to streamline the New Zealand-based company's employee receipt tracking and expense management process across the globe. After announcing a strategic partnership in May of last year, Expensify and Xero have grown into a powerhouse pair of simplicity and automation delivering a delightful experience to mutual customers.

Jason Mills, Director of Sales and Success at Expensify, embraces Xero's internal rollout of Expensify as a natural opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership. "We're thrilled to share our realtime expense vision with Xero employees everywhere and make it a reality," says Mills. "From one product-driven technology company to another, we're committed to improving an already world-class user experience and accounting process."

Xero teams in 21 offices from Melbourne to New York will make full use of Expensify's realtime expense reporting features on web and mobile, including SmartScan OCR receipt scanning, next-day reimbursement, and easy company card reconciliation.

Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Chief Accounting Officer at Xero, says, "We're excited to expand our relationship with Expensify, now as a customer and strategic partner. This partnership will create efficiencies within our own business, allowing us to continue to focus on delivering beautiful cloud-based accounting software around the globe."

Interested in Xero's modern approach to expense management? Get started with Expensify here!

About Expensify

Founded in 2008, Expensify has quickly become the innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. With intelligent expense reporting processes and standout features such as SmartScan OCR technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares, Expensify now serves over 4.5 million users globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, working around the clock to keep customers smiling.

About Xero

Xero is beautiful, easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors. The company has more than one million subscribers in 180+ countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with more than 500 apps, and was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company two years running and Asia Pacific winner of Linkedin's 'Bring your Employer Brand to Life' Award.

