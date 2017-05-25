Provide Secure IoT Services Utilizing mbed Cloud

Uhuru Corporation ("Uhuru", Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President CEO: Takashi Sonoda) has entered into an agreement with ARM Ltd. ("ARM", Headquarters: Cambridge, England URL: https://www.arm.com/), the world's leading semiconductor design company, as an enterprise licensee of the ARM® mbedTM Cloud. Through this agreement, Uhuru will be able to use mbed Cloud as a base to provide its own value-added services to its many clients who wish to securely and efficiently manage internet connected devices. As a technology company with professionals/technical staff with deep knowledge of IoT assets, specifications of cloud services, and the architecture of more than 17 billion ARM chips shipped annually*, Uhuru is evolving its business to support cultivating and edifying the developer community, developing new partner activities and going forward, creating a new service business centered on implementing and promulgating mbed Cloud.

17.6 billion ARM-based chips shipped in FY2016, according to Softbank's Annual Report released March 2017 (Japanese): (http://cdn.softbank.jp/corp/set/data/irinfo/presentations/results/pdf/2017/softbank_presentation_2017_004.pdf)

A new system for the IoT age has been gaining attention known as "edge computing", it is the method where the edge devices themselves are controlled, rather than all data they collect being uploaded and processed in the cloud. Through the spread of mbed Cloud, Uhuru aims to bring to reality a new distributive, collaborative, autonomous model of continuously evolving things and services by merely updating software on the edge devices without changing hardware. Uhuru will work with ARM applying mbed Cloud in the following initiatives:

1. Expanding Uhuru's own service to promote adoption of mbed Cloud with manufacturers and system integrators

enebular® is Uhuru's IoT orchestration service, a data linking platform to connect various devices and cloud services, which has been adopted for use at various IoT sites. Starting with this license agreement with ARM, Uhuru will launch its automated deployment/configuration/management system necessary for collaborative distributed processing between edge and cloud running on enebular in cooperation with ARM to respond to demands and potential needs from manufacturers and system integrators at IoT implementation and operation sites. Uhuru expects to announce plans in summer 2017 based on alliance partners' needs.

2. Cultivating the mbed Cloud Developer Community

Uhuru plans to continue to aggressively(actively) contribute to expanding the mbed Cloud developer community. Uhuru is moving forward with plans to involve municipalities/regional governments and others from the user side in IoT Hackathons, work toward expanding use cases connecting IoT and edge devices, and cooperate with ARM to increase the number of mbed Cloud and IoT engineers. As an example, mbed devices are planned to be the basis for the "Ina LoRaWAN Hackathon" sponsored by Ina-AI NET in Ina-city (the birthplace of ADSL), Nagano Prefecture.

For more information about Ina LoRaWAN Hackathon (Japanese): http://uhuru.co.jp/lorawan-hackathon/ (event will be held from June 24-25, 2017 and further plans are being laid for then end of August and the end of October, 2017).

* Please follow these links for more information about ARM mbed (https://www.mbed.com/en/)and mbed Cloud (https://cloud.mbed.com/).

IoT Orchestration Service enebular®

enebular IoT Orchestration Service brings automated deployment/configuration/management of the assets necessary for collaborative distributed control of IoT systems to reality. Starting with logic and data flow, enebular enables end-to-end secure deployment of real-time streaming data visualization with INFOMOTION and machine learning models.

https://enebular.com/

About Uhuru

Uhuru Corporation is a system integration and consulting company focused on supporting clients' adoption and utilization of cloud services. Since its founding, Uhuru has aspired to increase enterprise value at our clients using creative services inspired by the internet under the corporate philosophy of "using technology and free thinking to create the future". Uhuru continues to transform our customers' IoT and marketing businesses based on the enebular® IoT Orchestration Service and Milkcocoa® IoT messaging service to connect edge devices and cloud services.

URL: http://uhuru.co.jp/english/

