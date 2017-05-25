Research and Markets - India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2022 - Emerging Players in Deodorant Market

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand for fragrance products has been driven by rising disposable income, the importance of personal grooming, emergence of working women in India and the hot, humid and tropical climate conditions of India.

Rising demand for perfumes from working professionals is one of the major growth drivers for perfume industry as professionals want to smell good everyday from the moment they enter into the office till their exit. The mindset that men and women feel confident by using fragrance products has been one of the key points for the companies to look into this segment and tap the market as much as possible.

India Fragrance Market is dominated by deodorants whereas perfumes are also picking up pace with the onset of lifestyle changes. Deodorants kill the bacteria that causes odor when there is perspiration. As it is a more natural process to allow bodies to sweat, it makes more sense for consumers to use deodorants. Aluminium-free underarm deodorants play a vital role in keeping the body clean and fresh. For the present generation, it is impossible to imagine life without deodorants.



Different types of deodorants are available in the market from which one needs to select that meets their requirements. India deodorant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over next five years out of which the aerosol/spray form of deodorant is expected to continue its dominance over 2017-2022.



Market Trends & Developments



Greater Social Interactions

Women Fragrances on a Boom

Tough Competition by Domestic Brands

Emerging Players in Deodorant Market

Usage of Different Fragrances for Every Occasion

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Vini Cosmetics Private Limited

ITC Limited

Nivea India Private Limited

McNroe Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

Marico Limited

J.K. Helene Curtis India Limited

Cavinkare Private Limited

Burberry India Private Limited

Coty India Beauty and Fragrance Products Pvt. Ltd.

Avon Beauty Products India Pvt. Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Limited

Emami Limited

Vanesa Care Private Limited

Adjavis Venture Limited

Wipro Enterprises Private Limited

Mankind Pharma Limited

