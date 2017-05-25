Newegg to Host Day-long Event for European E-commerce Companies Interested in Selling Cross-border into North America and Beyond

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and a growing force in global e-commerce, today unveiled details of its forthcoming Newegg Seller Day (June 15 from 10am until 6pm at The Crystal, One Siemens Brothers Way, Royal Victoria Docks, London, E16 1GB). Newegg will welcome aspiring and seasoned e-commerce sellers to this day-long event to equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to take their businesses to the North American market and beyond. The event coincides with London Tech Week, which is expected to draw 40,000 attendees from 70+ countries.

"London Tech Week gives us the perfect platform to reach a diverse cross-section of e-commerce sellers from around the world," said Danny Lee, CEO of Newegg. "Newegg Seller Day is a great opportunity for these businesses to embrace the concept of selling to customers in other parts of the world, and Newegg is the ideal partner to help them cross borders and expand their customer base."

Newegg's online retail platform has helped thousands of sellers expand their businesses into North America and other key markets. Newegg Seller Day is a free networking event for e-commerce sellers to learn about current cross-border and exporting opportunities, as well as trends driving the global e-commerce market. More than 200 UK/EU retailers and other brands are expected to attend.

Newegg Seller Day will feature a panel discussion at 3:25pm, Cross-border eCommerce Opportunities for UK Companies Looking to Maximize International Channels. Moderated by World First, the panel will feature e-commerce experts sharing their experience and perspectives on cross-border e-commerce, offering a multi-faceted view into one of the most dynamic aspects of global e-commerce.

Retailers interested in attending Newegg Seller Day can learn more and register by visiting http://www.newegg.com/newegg-seller-day. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company's latest news.

