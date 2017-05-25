MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Bowmore Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowmore") (TSX VENTURE: BOW)(FRANKFURT: 0B5) is very pleased to announce that it has staked 12 grass-roots zinc properties covering a total of 42,000 hectares of mineral claims throughout the province of Quebec. Property locations are illustrated on the following Map (http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/QuebecGenexMap.jpg)

Regional geological research and expert analysis and compilation of surface sediment geochemistry and mineral occurrence in governmental databases identified 12 under-explored zinc targets that were available for map staking. These are referred to as the Quebec Genex projects, the map staking was completed during the last four months.

The properties are all hosted in classic geological environments for zinc including stratiform sediment-hosted and its metamorphic equivalents ("SEDEX" and "BALMAT"), volcanogenic massive sulphides ("VMS"), and the Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT").

Mr. Paul Dumas, President of Bowmore, stated "These Quebec Genex projects offer an excellent growth opportunity in base metals and, more specifically, in the zinc space in Eastern Canada. Fieldwork in 2017 will prioritize the projects based on exploration success."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

The Schefferville property is located in the Labrador Trough and hosts highly anomalous zinc in lake sediments throughout the Menihek Formation sedimentary basin. It is the largest continuous zinc lake sediment anomaly in Eastern Canada (at greater than 500 ppm Zn), being 60 kilometers long and up to 10 kilometers wide. The source of the zinc anomalies has never been discovered but is believed to be one or more blind SEDEX deposits.

The Montauban property is located 70 kilometers west of Quebec City, next to the former Montauban mine that produced zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold from a metamorphosed SEDEX or VMS deposit. The deposit is hosted in quartz-biotite gneiss of the Grenville Supergroup. The Montauban property covers nine surface showings with historical grab samples assaying up 17% Zn. The showings occur over a distance of 7 kilometers and this trend has only been sporadically drilled.

The Normetal Sud property is located in the Abitibi belt, south of the former Normetal mine where more than 10 million tonnes of ore were produced between 1937 to 1975 grading 5.3% Zn, 2.2% Cu, 65.5 g/t Ag and 0.86 g/t Au. Six showings hosted by black shales have reported grab samples that have assayed up to 10% Zn. This area has never been previously drilled.

Other properties in Quebec include six properties in the Appalachian fold belt that host showings of MVT-type mineralization (reported grabs up to 29% Zn+Pb) that have seen little or no previous drilling, and three properties that host metamorphosed SEDEX (BALMAT-type) surface showings (grabs up to 18% Zn) that have never been previously drilled.

The following table summarizes the features of each property:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- QUEBEC GENEX PROJECTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROJECT NAME MODEL HIGHLIGHTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SCHEFFERVILLE SEDEX Largest surface area of lake sediment zinc anomalies in Canada (60 x 10 km) with values up to 5000 ppm Zn; Origin tied to one geological formation; Source unknown; No drilling; No rock sampling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONTAUBAN SEDEX 9 showings along a 7 km trend with grab samples up to 17.1% Zn; Limited previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NORMETAL SUD SEDEX 6 showings over 10 km trend with grab samples up to 10.2% Zn; No previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASCENSION BALMAT 4 showings with grab samples up to 18.2% Zn; No previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GATINEAU-WALLACE BALMAT 1 showing with grab samples up to 5.5% Zn, no previous drilling; Untested EM anomalies ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KILMAR BALMAT 1 showing with grab samples up to 16.7% Zn; No previous drilling; Adjacent to former magnesite mine ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DUNHAM MVT 5 showings with grab samples up to 5% Zn+Pb along 15 km trend; Limited previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HEMMINGFORD MVT 2 near-surface mineralized zones; Limited previous drilling; up to 8.3% Zn / 1 metre in drilling; Plan is to sample "La Colle Breccia" outcrops ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEEDS MVT 3 showings along 17 km-long trend with DDH up to 15.5% Zn / 1 m; Limited previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIZARD MVT 1 showing with grab samples up to 22.5% Zn+Pb; No previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAVELLY MVT 7 showings with grab samples up to 12.7% Zn+Pb; Limited previous drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MT ST PIERRE MVT 2 showings with grab samples up to 28.8% Zn+Pb; No previous drilling ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

These properties were staked in addition to the Company's projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp that hosts the prolific Brunswick No. 6 and No. 12 mines that together produced close to 150 million tonnes at 12% combined Zn + Pb prior to the mine closure in 2013.

Additional compilation in 2017 will lead to other acquisitions that will add to Bowmore's new zinc portfolio in Eastern Canada.

Jeff Hussey P. Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein.

About BOWMORE

