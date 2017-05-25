CrossAmerica Partners LP: to Present at the MLPA Investor Conference on May 31

CrossAmerica Partners to Present at the MLPA Investor Conference on May 31

Allentown, PA, May 25, 2017 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that Jeremy Bergeron, President, and Steven Stellato, Chief Accounting Officer, will present at the Master Limited Partners Association (MLPA) Investor Conference in Orlando on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be carried live via audio webcast and will be available on the investors section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107 (http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/page.aspx?id=1107).

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CST Brands, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of motor fuels and convenience merchandise in North America. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

Contacts

Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160

Karen Yeakel, 610-625-8005





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CrossAmerica Partners LP via Globenewswire

