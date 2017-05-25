F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:25 May 2017

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board.

Paul Marcuse was appointed to the Board of Bizspace Holdings Limited on 18 May 2017.

