sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.05.2017 | 14:07
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 25

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:25 May 2017

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board.

Paul Marcuse was appointed to the Board of Bizspace Holdings Limited on 18 May 2017.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051


© 2017 PR Newswire