F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 25
FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE:25 May 2017
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board.
Paul Marcuse was appointed to the Board of Bizspace Holdings Limited on 18 May 2017.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051