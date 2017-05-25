Online Lead Movers: OnlineLeadMovers.com Announces its Launch

The Company Aims to Make the Moving Process Straightforward and Simple by Connecting Clients to Reputable Moving Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Online Lead Movers, a company that helps clients find reputable movers in their area, recently announced the launch of its new website. The website helps clients calculate their moving costs; learn more about moving, packing, and storage options in their areas; and answer frequently asked questions about moving.

To learn more about Online Lead Movers, please visit onlineleadmovers.com





Started by Nathan Ford, a former client services coordinator, Online Lead Movers believes in the value and effect of strong customer service. As a result, the company takes its connections very seriously: it uses its experience and expertise to assess the specific needs of each move and match them to a moving company that suits the client's requirements.

"We appreciate that moving isn't always the easiest task and can involve difficult moments and challenging circumstances," stated Nathan Ford, the founder of Online Lead Movers.

"While you are organizing all the aspects of your move, your time is precious, and you are not likely to want to spend hours trying to hunt down the best moving company. You can have complete confidence that Online Lead Movers will only match you with the best moving companies who have a stellar reputation for delivering excellent customer care."

Online Lead Movers makes it simple to request a quote from any of the moving companies that it is associated with. Clients can use the form available on the website to request a quote or get in touch with Ford about his company's services.

Individuals interested in learning more about Online Lead Movers can visit the company's website for additional information.

About Online Lead Movers:

Since Online Lead Movers was established in 2008, the company has recognized that there is one important factor at the heart of our operation: its customers. Online Lead Movers assesses the unique requirements of each client's move and examines which moving company in its database has the experience and expertise to meet the client's needs. Using Online Lead Movers' services means that clients can leave their belongings in the hands of caring professionals and concentrate on other important aspects of their move, like making sure they packed all of their important items. For more information, please visit http://www.onlineleadmovers.com.

Contact:

Virgil Cohen

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Online Lead Movers