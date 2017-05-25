UK Mortgages Ltd - Securitisation

25 May 2017

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440) (a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Securitisation

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce the mandate for Oat Hill No.1 PLC, a public securitisation of Buy-to-Let mortgages originated by Capital Home Loans ("CHL"), purchased in February 2017 by UK Mortgages Corporate Funding Designated Activity Company ("DAC").

TwentyFour, the appointed Portfolio Advisor of DAC, has mandated BofAML as Arranger and BofAML and NatWest Markets as Joint Lead Managers for Oat Hill No. 1.

A transaction offering Triple-A rated Class A Notes is expected to follow in the near future subject to market conditions, with roadshow meetings commencing on Thursday 25th May.

The issuer will seek Bank of England and European Central Bank eligible status for the Class A Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson