

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), North America's leading operator of discount variety stores, said that it now anticipates net income per share for full-year fiscal 2017 will range between $4.17 and $4.43, including the first quarter's receivable impairment charge of $0.13 per share. Excluding the impairment charge, the top end of the guidance range is consistent with the Company's prior guidance.



Previously, the company expected earnings per share to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.56 for fiscal year 2017.



Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2017 are now expected to range from $21.95 billion to $22.25 billion compared to the Company's previously expected range of $21.94 billion to $22.33 billion. This estimate is based on a slightly positive to low single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.9% square footage growth.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.47 per share and revenues of $22.12 billion for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fiscal 2017 includes a 53rd week. The extra week, in the fourth quarter, is expected to add $400 million to $430 million to sales and $0.19 to $0.22 to earnings per share, both of which are included in the guidance.



The company estimates consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2017 to range from $5.18 billion to $5.28 billion, based on a slightly positive to low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise. Earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.88.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share and revenues of $5.24 billion for the second-quarter.



Enterprise same-store sales for the first-quarter increased 0.5%. The same-store sales growth was driven by increases in average ticket and comparable transaction count. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree banner increased 2.5%. Same-store sales for the Family Dollar banner decreased 1.2%.



In the Thursday's pre-market trade, DLTR is currently trading at $76.11, down $1.97 or $2.52 percent.



