RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Technology Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand From Retail Sector and Healthcare Industry - Research and Markets

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) technology market is estimated to reach USD 40.5 billion by 2025. The industry is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the increasing demand from the retail sector and the healthcare industry.

RFID technology has been in use for several years now; however, the recent growth in its applications across a wide set of industries, such as retail, transport, medical, and defense, among others, has spurred its adoption. The retail industry is at the forefront and has witnessed its technological reconnaissance with the use of RFID tags. An interesting fact of the retail sector is the way it has successfully passed on the benefits of the technology to other industries in the supply chain with the help of the mandates.

An important aspect of the RFID technology market is the varying nature of manufacturing and evidently the related costs. The past decade has seen a considerable reduction in the production costs with the advent of many new technologies such as printing and ink-jet. As the vendors benefit from these trends in the market, the increasing penetration of cost-to-volume benefits is expected to perpetuate to the end users.

