Active Wall Street: Research Reports Initiated on Energy Stocks: Mullen GroupM Enerflex, ShawCor, and Pason Systems

At the close of the Canadian markets on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the trading session at 15,419.49, 0.37% lower from its previous closing price.

The Energy Index was also in the red, closing the day at 194.42, down 0.95%.

Mullen Group Ltd

Okotoks, Canada headquartered Mullen Group Ltd's stock edged 0.07% lower, to finish Wednesday's session at $15.08 with a total volume of 81,494 shares traded. Mullen Group's shares have advanced 6.27% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Mullen Group's 200-day moving average of $17.59 is above its 50-day moving average of $15.63. Shares of the Company, which provides transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry, are trading at a PE ratio of 34.67.

Enerflex Ltd

On Wednesday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Enerflex Ltd recorded a trading volume of 166,749 shares. The stock ended the day 0.05% lower at $19.15. Enerflex's stock has surged 5.05% in the last three months and 89.60% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $19.49 is above its 200-day moving average of $18.07. Shares of the Company, which supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 124.35.

ShawCor Ltd

On Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered ShawCor Ltd ended the session 2.03% lower at $31.40 with a total volume of 240,434 shares traded. ShawCor's shares have advanced 5.48% in the past one year. Shares of the Company, which provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $35.36 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $35.33.

Pason Systems Inc.

Calgary, Canada headquartered Pason Systems Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.40% lower at $20.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 89,692 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 109,418 shares. Pason Systems' shares have gained 2.56% in the last one month and 9.00% in the past three months. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 20.28% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which provides specialized data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide, are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $20.07 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $18.78.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street