CasesALaMode: Female Entrepreneur Goes From Med Student to Phone Case Queen

The Company, which Sells Unique and Custom Made Phone Cases, was Started by Natalie Zedner, a Medical Student Turned Entrepreneur

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Natalie Zedner, founder of CasesALaMode, is pleased to announce that her company has just reached over $1 million in sales. In addition, over 750,000 people now follow CasesALaMode on Instagram - a number that is climbing steadily.

To learn more about CasesALaMode and check out their wide selection of glamorous phone cases, iPad cases, jewelry and more, please visit https://www.casesalamode.com/.

As a spokesperson for Cases A La Mode noted, Zedner was a medical student living in Great Neck, New York when her love of animals and the charities that help them inspired her to think outside of the box. In order to make money that she could donate to charities like Animal Hope and Wellness's TheCompassionProject, which helps save dogs in China, Zedner started a website in 2014 called CasesALaMode.

The medical student with a love for fashion and animals didn't have a lot of money to put into her new site - in fact, she started CasesALaMode for just $500. Zedner began promoting her products and website through Instagram and became so successful that after one year in business she dropped out of college.

"Very quickly, this female entrepreneur goes from med student to Phone Case Queen," the spokesperson noted, adding that Zedner, who grew up without a father, is also a very independent woman who loves to empower other women.

Zedner's unique phone cases have been featured in Vogue multiple times, the spokesperson said, as well as MetDaan. In addition, Instagram celebrities like Amrezy (@Amrezy) and Nikki Vivianna (@NikkiVivianna) are prominent fans of her work.

"Natalie is planning new lines of exclusive phone cases that will feature collaborations with celebrities from the fashion and makeup world, and she hopes to become an official partner/sponsor of TheCompassionProject," the spokesperson said, adding that Zedner is proud to donate a portion of every sale to the project.

While Zedner's attractive phone cases are definitely a draw for her customers, her devotion to personal customer service keeps people returning time and time again, the spokesperson said.

As for Zedner, she is delighted with the success of CasesALaMode, and is thrilled with her decision to focus on her company full time.

"This has been a dream come true," Zedner said.

