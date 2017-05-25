Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - The Canadian Securities Exchange, along with Stockpools and the Lift Cannabis Expo, are excited to announce the launch of the first ever Cannabis Investment Challenge - an innovative fantasy online stock trading competition focused entirely on the cannabis sector.

The Cannabis Investment Challenge is a unique opportunity for the public to participate in today's hottest market sector and compete for prizes without any cost or financial risk to the user.

How it Works

Stockpools is like fantasy sports, but for stocks. The Stockpools platform enables users to choose a simulated portfolio and to compete against other participants' portfolios in an online environment that mimics the concept of traditional fantasy sports. It offers curious investors a completely risk-free platform to have fun exploring the stock market, while potentially winning real cash or other prizes should their portfolio outperform the competition.

How to Participate

This competition is 100% free and available to anyone over the legal consent age. For more information on registration, visit the CSE Cannabis Stock Picking Challenge page on Stockpools.com

Competition partner Lift Events is also welcoming delegates to register at the Lift Cannabis Expo from May 26 - 28. Guests can come to booth 345 for more details and to register in person.

When does it Start

The competition begins July 3rd 2017 and runs until September 15th 2017. Registration for the competition is now available online at the CSE Cannabis Stock Picking Challenge page on Stockpools.com.

This is the first collaboration between the CSE and Stockpools. As noted by CSE Director of Listed Company Services Barrington Miller, "CSE is excited to co-launch this initiative with Stockpools. Cannabis-related companies have been a huge driver on our market recently and the amount of participation we've seen from investors has been staggering. We hope this competition inspires more people to learn about the stock market while having fun in a simulated investing environment."

Noted Anil Mall, President of Stockpools, "Launching this initiative with the CSE has been a natural fit - they bring an entrepreneurial spirit to what they do which is in great alignment with Stockpools. Just as important are the numerous Cannabis-related clients listed on the CSE, of which the entire competition is based upon."

Both organizations believe the Cannabis Investment Challenge competition can enable a new generation of investors to explore the world of investing and publicly traded cannabis markets via an accessible and engaging platform.

For more information, contact

Anil Mall

President

Stockpools Inc.

T: 604-684-2444

C: 604-653-6578

W: www.stockpools.com