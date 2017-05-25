

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Thursday, even after the Federal Reserve hinted it will raise interest rates in June.



The minutes of the Fed's May meeting said most policy makers want to raise interest rates 'soon,' and wind down the central bank's bloated balance sheet.



Still, gold kept its safe haven appeal amid geopilitical tensions and reports the Manchester bomber belonged to a network of terrorists.



Gold was up $5 at $1261 an ounce, near its monthly highs.



On the economic front, U.S. trade balance data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a deficit of $64.6 billion.



Jobless claims are expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is 237K, up from 232K last week.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 10.00 am ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak with audience and media Q&A at 10.00 pm ET.



