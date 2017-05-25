

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Teijin Pharma for the development, manufacture and commercialization of an investigational preclinical antibody candidate targeting the protein tau. Changes in tauare associated with a number of diseases affecting the nervous system, including Alzheimer's disease.



Merck will have exclusive world-wide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the anti-tau antibody. In exchange, Merck will make an upfront payment to Teijin Pharma who is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Teijin will receive royalties on product sales and retains an option to co-promote an approved product in Japan.



