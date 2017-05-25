WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Monaker Group (OTCQB: MKGI) has launched NextTrip, a new travel website and companion mobile app featuring instant Alternative Lodging Rentals (ALRs). The new releases of the NextTrip mobile app for iOS and Android are available for download today.

NextTrip is the first travel service to offer all its ALR properties as instantly bookable. Now travelers can book private vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles in combination with other major travel services, from conventional lodging and airlines to car rentals and tour packages.

The site and mobile app features more than 1.2 million instantly-bookable ALR properties, 200,000 hotels, 400 airlines, all major car rental companies, and 10,000 tourist activities. Most of the ALR properties are initially available in prime locations in Europe, Asia, and South America in anticipation of partner and customer demand, with an additional 1 million contracted properties being on boarded to fill out our North America and the Caribbean presence over the next several months.

NextTrip is powered by the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), a new cloud-based technology platform that delivers ALR reservations that can be instantly confirmed. MBE delivers Monaker's global ALR inventory via a flexible application program interface (API), which also supports the distribution of Monaker's ALR products to its B2B travel industry partners.

"The launch of NextTrip demonstrates how Monaker has solved one of the biggest pain-points in the travel industry -- lack of access to instant booking of ALR," said Monaker CEO Bill Kerby. "So, if you book it, you've got it. No waiting minutes or hours as you wait to hear back from the property owner. You can now go ahead and book flight, car or tour packages at the same time of your ALR, all on the same site, and without hesitation."

The Monaker Booking Engine and API are built to the latest industry standards allowing for custom integration into virtually any existing booking system. Travelers booking with NextTrip, as well as online travel agents and other industry players with access to the MBE, can now book complete travel packages without the uncertainty traditionally associated with booking alternative lodging.

Given the long-standing industry need for instant booking ALR reservations, several leading travel service wholesalers, retailers and travel agents are currently working to integrate the company's MBE technology with their vacation and travel package distribution channels.

This summer Monaker is planning to enhance NextTrip with specialized artificial intelligence that will enable easier planning for business, group, and family travel.

With NextTrip and its MBE, Monaker is looking to take advantage of the growing demand for alternative lodging and the strong growth in digital travel sales. The ALR industry is expected to grow at more than 7% CAGR to $194 billion in 2021, according to Technavio, making it one of the fastest growing sectors of the travel industry. Meanwhile, worldwide digital travel sales will climb at a 9.7% CAGR to top $817 billion by 2020, says eMarketer.

About Monaker

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1.2 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable instant booking platform for ALR. Monaker's NextTrip.com B2C website, also powered by MBE, is the first to offer significant instantly-bookable ALR products along with mainstream travel products and services all on a single site. NextTrip also features rich content, imagery and high-quality video to enhance a traveler's booking experience and assist in the search, decision and buying process for both individuals and groups. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com or www.nexttrip.com.

