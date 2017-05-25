TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 --Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the revolutionary award-winning PATSCAN CMR concealed weapons detection system, announced today it has entered into a reseller agreement with systems integration experts SENGEX of McLean, Virginia.

SENGEX cyber security services and solutions combine industry expertise in government data security with innovative technologies, and provides security solutions to government, healthcare and commercial organizations. SENGEX has been awarded and maintains contracts within a number of U.S. government organizations to facilitate ongoing strategic and technical consulting services. In addition to direct contract capability, SENGEX maintains continuous relationships with a number of prime contractors on a preferred basis enabling potential clients to also acquire SENGEX services as a subcontractor. Clients include a number of agencies under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Defense and related intelligence community organizations.

Patriot One President and CTO Dinesh Kandanchatha notes, "Patriot One has seen huge demand in the market related to the PATSCAN CMR technology. Given our engineering resources are firmly concentrated on manufacturing scalability, new product evolutions, and advancing our weapons identification programs, we have determined our best approach is to focus on relationships with resellers who have committed sales, engineering, and financial resources to the promotion of PATSCAN CMR. This joint partnership with our resellers will guarantee that our clients will receive the best possible solution aimed at ensuring that we achieve our primary goal of ending the loss of life and property due to the unlawful use of guns, knives or explosive devices."

Conversations with SENGEX began in early March of this year allowing for a period of due diligence which culminated with Patriot One's award as winners of the Anti-Terrorism -- Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase in Las Vegas. Since receiving the award, discussions advanced quickly towards preparations for SENGEX to begin presenting PATSCAN CMR to a number of select federal agencies.

"The addition of Patriot One Technologies solutions to the SENGEX portfolio complements and enhances our early-warning threat detection offerings for DoD and government organizations," said Dave Boulos, SENGEX Director of Marketing and Business Development. "SENGEX concentrates on providing solutions that can detect threats and track their movement that would otherwise be missed or circumvented by conventional entryway detection solutions. Inclusion of the Patriot One PATSCAN CMR in our offerings fits well with the need to provide protection for our most precious resource -- human life."

Patriot One's Kandanchatha adds, "We are excited to begin presenting to specific federal agencies with immediate need. We will work with our partners to secure FCC waivers to ensure rapid installation at those federal departments where time is of the essence for deployment. It is our plan that the initial commitment of 50 units ship as fast as we can prepare them, potentially being installed as quickly as late summer -- much faster than any of our previous projections indicated. Our team is absolutely ready for the job ahead, and fully committed to solving the dilemma presented by the increasingly deadly acts of public violence which we hope to help bring to an end."

About SENGEX

SENGEX is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused on delivering data and wireless security solutions to government and commercial organizations. SENGEX's products and services enable organizations to implement leading edge security solutions quickly and economically, providing customers the comfort their mission critical data is safe from risk at rest or in transit across public and private networks. For more, please visit www.sengex.com.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN™ the next generation of its award-winning Patriot One Technologies™ NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution. PATSCAN™ is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

