MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- CLR Roasters' Café La Rica espresso, "The official Cafecito of the Miami Marlins", formally debuted its home game commercial video on the main ballpark jumbotron of the 37,442-seat Marlins Park during the 7th Inning Stretch on May 10. The video was launched and incorporated into the Marlins' game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 1:22 minute video, with its energetic Cuban-inspired beat, showcases coffee making, preparation and enjoyment -- from CLR production to ballpark cup -- featuring select Marlin Fans and the CLR Roasters' staff. Miami-based CLR Roasters is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI).

Watch Video Here: http://youngevity.com/index.cfm/blog-and-resources/news-articles/seventh-inning-stretch-may-2017/

The video was an enjoyable part of the "seventh-inning stretch" tradition, held in the middle of the seventh inning, enabling Marlins fans to get up, stretch their arms and legs, walk around and enjoy refreshments. It is a popular interval for enjoying snacks and beverages -- as food and beverage vendor sales end after the seventh inning.

"Café La Rica espresso and CLR Roasters are respectively, a homegrown Miami coffee beverage and a homegrown Miami company," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR, and Founder of the Café La Rica Brand. "What better opportunity than to co-brand the Company and the Espresso with the hometown MLB team, the terrific Miami Marlins and their loyal Miami fans. When not at their favorite baseball game -- fans can purchase Café La Rica espresso at Publix, Presidente, Fresco Y Más, Sedanos, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Winn-Dixie and a variety of local independent stores. Perhaps that terrific Café La Rica espresso that fans sample at Marlins Park will be the espresso brand that they can enjoy at home."

"We are excited to showcase our partnership with CLR Roasters," stated Brendan Cunningham, SVP of the Miami Marlins. "The fan reaction to Café La Rica has been beyond our expectations, and we look forward to a long and mutually prosperous relationship."

Café La Rica espresso is a unique blend of the finest coffees, offering a fine aroma, thick crema, and a bold flavor true to the authentic Cuban coffee tradition. Over the course of the past 3 years, Café La Rica has become one of the fastest growing espresso brands in the Southeast United States. This co-branding opportunity with the Miami Marlins is expected to further enhance Cafe La Rica's relationship with its retail partners.

Acquired in 2011, CLR is a full-sized coffee roaster division that operates a 50,000 sq. ft roasting plant and distribution facility. CLR produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands, private label brands, and for Youngevity under JavaFit® and Be the Change Coffee. One hundred percent of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee support operations for the Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. CLR Roasters maintains the following certifications: USDA Organic, Fair Trade, Café de Colombia (sustainability focused) and OU Kosher. The division has obtained its Safe Quality Food (SQF level) two Certification.

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "encouraged" and similar expressions and include statements regarding the continued growth of the Cafe La Rica brand in the Southeast United States and the co-branding opportunity with the Miami Marlins further enhancing Cafe La Rica's relationship with its retail partners. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue our financial performance and growth, and the other factors described in our filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Bobbie Wasserman for Youngevity

bobbie@wave2alliances.com

P: 866.570.4441



