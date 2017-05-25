NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled, "Evolution of Marijuana Industry Creates Wealth of Opportunity for Companies with Foresight and Action." The article shines a light on businesses that provide innovative offerings in the consumer and commercial markets of the marijuana industry.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/evolution-marijuana-industry-creates-wealth-opportunity-companies-foresight-action/

"Due to federal restrictions, marijuana businesses lack access to banking options, but industry experts expect this to change. Anticipating the need for electronic payment options once the industry does become bankable (http://nnw.fm/8oB02), SinglePoint has structured its cannabis brand subsidiary, www.SingleSeed.com, as a hub for the online sale of cannabis products to marijuana dispensaries. When the tide turns, SinglePoint will be a "first mover" in providing payment solutions to cannabis businesses through its SingleSeed Payments, which is geared up to provide payment solutions such as mobile marketing, cashless ATM, Pay-by-Text™ and text message marketing (http://nnw.fm/W84Lt). Ready at the gates, SingleSeed.com has become a standout resource for marijuana dispensaries seeking merchant payment processing solutions and other business tools."

"SinglePoint's core business strategy (http://nnw.fm/ApPR2) is one of diversification and the relentless pursuit of building corporate value. On point, the company earlier this year announced its investment in Convectium, a profitable provider of equipment, branding and packaging solutions to the marijuana industry. ...SinglePoint also recently signed a Letter of Intent (http://nnw.fm/9VU7a) to acquire 90 percent of California-based Discount Indoor Garden Supply ("DIGS"), a provider of growing equipment and accessories for individual or commercial plant cultivators. In addition to its online store (www.DIGSHydro.com), DIGS operates two store-front locations with plans for a third in the near future."

"This acquisition is expected to bring immediate revenues to SinglePoint as it deepens its reach in the State of California, which houses thousands of cannabis-related businesses."

*Since the publication of this editorial, SinglePoint has completed its acquisition of Discount Indoor Garden Supply. For more on this update, visit http://nnw.fm/0BYel

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint_, www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

