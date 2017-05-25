CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO) has announced Turbo Retail Management, Inc., holder of the Wal-Mart Master Lease for the GP Brands, Inc. (GP) postal, pack and ship franchise stores within Florida Wal-Mart Supercenters, commences receiving predictable recurring monthly lease revenue June 1, 2017.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO, states, "Effective June 1, 2017, Turbo Retail Management, Inc., its newest wholly-owned subsidiary and formerly Goin' Postal Franchise Corporation recently acquired by TURBO, commences receiving monthly lease revenue of GP's postal, pack and ship franchises within Florida Wal-Mart Supercenters, and every first of the month thereafter. The initial monthly revenue is approximately $25,000 representing six franchise locations, and will be reported in the company's next quarterly filings. With commitments to expand into six additional Florida Wal-Mart Supercenters over the next quarter our monthly revenue will continue to grow. Two additional Florida locations are corporate owned, but not generating monthly lease revenue at this time."

Singerman continues, "With an opportunity to expand under mutual agreement with Wal-Mart into an estimated 1,000 Wal-Mart Supercenters in the U.S., this is a tremendous achievement for our company representing our corporate strategy as a Marketing Consulting Services Company, which is partnering with companies anywhere in the world to help them better generate long-term predictable renewable cash flow. It's also the anniversary for our firm of our Reverse-Merger with the predecessor company which closed June 2, 2016."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a marketing consulting services company that partners with companies anywhere in the world to help them better generate long-term predictable renewable cash flow anywhere in the world.

About GP Brands, Inc. www.GPBrands.com

GP Brands, Inc. is franchisor of the Goin' Postal ® retail postal, pack and ship stores in the U.S., as well as Franchisor of boutique franchises within Wal-Mart Supercenters in Florida. GP Brands also launched a 10' x 10' franchise within retail businesses in fall 2016 including independent Florida pharmacies.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

