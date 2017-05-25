Hydrogel Market to be Worth US$17,487.6 mn by 2024; Rising Demand for Personal Care Products to Fuel Global Consumption of Hydrogels, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Hydrogel by Structure (Amorphous, Semi-crystalline, Crystalline) Market by Product (Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicone and Others) for Personal care & Hygiene, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Agriculture, Healthcare, and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025" According to the report, the global hydrogel market was valued at US$ 10,084.9 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17,487.6 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Hydrogel is biodegradable and exhibit drastic volume changes in response to specific external stimuli such as solvent quality, temperature, pH, and electric field. Hydrogel offers various advantages such as good solute transport properties, high permeability, easy modification, and biocompatibility and can be injected in the form of a liquid or gel into a living organism.

In terms of structure, hydrogel market is segmented into amorphous, semi-crystalline and crystalline. Demand for semi-crystalline and amorphous hydrogels is likely to increase during the forecast period due to their growing application in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The amorphous segment is anticipated to be attractive during the forecast period due to the emphasis on quality wound care products coupled with the rising demand for painless surgeries.

In terms of type, hydrogel market is segmented into polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, silicone, and others. With the personal care & hygiene industry proving to be a major market for hydrogel, the polyacrylate segment is likely to be attractive in terms of substantial consumption in the baby diaper and adult incontinence sectors. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America with growing population exhibit high demand for personal hygiene products. Rise in demand for daily wear disposable contact lenses with better oxygen permeability is likely to boost the need for silicone based hydrogel.

On the basis of application, the hydrogel market is segmented into personal care & hygiene, pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, healthcare, and others. The personal care & hygiene segment is likely to be highly prominent and substantially attractive due to the increasing focus on disposable hygiene products, rising awareness about health, and growing disposable income motivating manufacturers to develop hydrogels with distinct formulations. The healthcare segment is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the hydrogel market during the forecast period.

In terms of demand, North America accounted for a major share of the hydrogel market in 2016 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is likely to be an attractive market for hydrogel during the forecast period owing to the rising research activities in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is expected to offer promising market opportunity during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to improve healthcare standards in India and China are expected to drive the hydrogel market.

Furthermore, the report offers detailed country-wise analysis of the waterborne ink market in the regions mentioned above.

The hydrogel market has been divided into the following segments:

Hydrogel Market - Structure Analysis

Amorphous

Semi-crystalline

Crystalline

Hydrogel Market - Type Analysis

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone

Others

Hydrogel Market - Application Analysis

Personal care & Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others

Hydrogel Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

&

Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

