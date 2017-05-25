Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: Rosetta Genomics Granted European Patent Allowance Covering RosettaGX Cancer Origin Assay

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, announces that the European Patent Office has granted a patent allowance for European patent application No. 11842532.1, titled "Methods and Materials for Classification of Tissue of Origin of Tumor Samples."

The allowed patent application covers RosettaGX Cancer Origin™ and claims a method of distinguishing between cancers of different tissue origins. The method claimed includes the measurement of the relative abundance of 390 nucleotide sequences or sequences having at least about 90% identity thereto in a cancer sample; and compares the measurement to a reference abundance of nucleotide sequences by using a classifier algorithm that allows for distinguishing between cancers of different origins.

"We remain committed to fortifying our global leadership in microRNA intellectual property and this new patent allowance further strengthens that position," noted Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rosetta Genomics. "Near term we are focusing our internal commercial efforts on RosettaGX Reveal™, our thyroid microRNA classifier for the diagnosis of cancer in indeterminate thyroid nodules. We expect that increasing our investment in Reveal will provide the shortest path to profitability and to growing the RosettaGX brand of microRNA assays. On the strength of Reveal's success, we expect to convert Reveal customers to utilize our other microRNA assays, such as Cancer Origin, which continues to be offered and ordered by clinicians. In addition, we continue to expand our international commercial business through distributors such as our recently-formed relationships with Rhenium in Israel and Cytolog in Brazil. We will look to expand further in other geographies such as in Europe, which holds significant market potential for Reveal and Cancer Origin and this patent allowance will help in this endeavor."

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make more timely and informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX Reveal™, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for the diagnosis of cancer in thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX™ portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA- and Lake Forest, CA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified labs.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

