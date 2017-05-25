QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KMT) is pleased to announce the first drilling results on the Guiro South zone, 488 meters south to the Guiro mine.

Following the sampling results on this new zone announced in the March 29, 2017 press release, three holes were core drilled over an area of 40 m in width by 80 m in length and confirmed a striped and coiled vein that appears parallel and similar to the Guiro vein. These three holes intercepted the structure, but hole 1 did not contain the mineralized vein. The two mineralized stacks encountered at 40 m depth have an average (true) width of 0.91 m and an average grade of 7.6 g / t Au. This grade is of the same order as that found in the grooves of gold pits (March 29, 2017 press release). Two visible gold points are present in Survey 2. Following those excellent results, a drilling campaign of at least 1000 meters is underway.

Summary table of the results from the mineralized zone:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) True width g/t Au ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd02 52.45 52.90 0.45 0.39 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd02 52.90 53.46 0.56 0.48 0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd02 53.46 54.03 0.57 0.49 10.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd02 54.03 54.70 0.67 0.58 7.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd02 54.70 55.76 1.06 0.92 0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd03 53.43 53.78 0.35 0.30 1.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd03 53.78 54.30 0.52 0.45 8.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd03 54.30 54.64 0.34 0.29 0.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gs2017dd03 54.64 55.64 1.00 0.87 0.55 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reminder of the results from the March 29, 2017 press release.

Summary of results from selected samples from gold panner's bags:

(concentrated samples not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samples Au g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709011 10.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709012 9.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709119 23.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709120 24.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709121 36.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709122 22.88 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Summary of results from perpendicular channel sampling:

(Channel length represents the full true width)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samples Geological unit Au g/t Channel length (cm) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709155 Quartz vein 11.11 31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709156 Wall 0.74 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709157 Quartz vein 11.13 29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709158 Quartz vein 4.88 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709159 Quartz vein 8.13 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709160 Wall and Quartz vein 3.37 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709151 Quartz vein 23.8 68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709152 Quartz vein 11.1 73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709153 Quartz vein 17.2 69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709154 Quartz vein 11.4 70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709148 Quartz vein 2.21 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709149 Quartz vein 10.58 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 201709150 Wall 0.99 45 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr Andre Gagne, president and CEO declares: "We are very enthusiastic about this new discovery close to the Guiro mine and its facilities. Those results are very encouraging for the future growth of mine production by the Company."

All assays reported were obtained by standard 30 grams fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at the Company's mine site laboratory. Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices, including the introduction of standards or blanks with every batch of 3 samples analyzed.

More information about the corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com.

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information presented herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Komet's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated resources, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Komet. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Komet's management at the time of the publication of the information and Komet does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws.

