Asia-Pacific Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2026 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.
The Asia-Pacific Naphtha consumption market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% by 2026.
The region is home to developing countries such as China and India whose energy demand and gasoline consumption are continuously surging. These two countries along with developed countries such Japan and South Korea are the leading naphtha importers in the region, owing to traditional naphtha based cracker capacities operating in these countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow demonstrate growth in demand for naphtha at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand from petrochemical industry and increasing number of automobiles.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Asia-Pacific naphtha supply demand analysis has been segmented into the following categories:
Naphtha Consumption, By Country:
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Naphtha Consumption, By Type:
- Light Naphtha
- Heavy Naphtha
Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:
- Gasoline Blending
- Naphtha Reforming
- Steam Cracking
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Naphtha Market Outlook
