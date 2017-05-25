Asia-Pacific Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

The Asia-Pacific Naphtha consumption market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% by 2026.

The region is home to developing countries such as China and India whose energy demand and gasoline consumption are continuously surging. These two countries along with developed countries such Japan and South Korea are the leading naphtha importers in the region, owing to traditional naphtha based cracker capacities operating in these countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow demonstrate growth in demand for naphtha at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand from petrochemical industry and increasing number of automobiles.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Asia-Pacific naphtha supply demand analysis has been segmented into the following categories:

Naphtha Consumption, By Country:

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Naphtha Consumption, By Type:



Light Naphtha

Heavy Naphtha

Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:



Gasoline Blending

Naphtha Reforming

Steam Cracking

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Naphtha Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbqdhb/asiapacific

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716