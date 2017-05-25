FORM Holdings Corp.: FORM HOLDINGS CORP TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH ANNUAL LD MICRO INVITATIONAL IN CALIFORNIA

FORM HOLDINGS CORP TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH ANNUAL LD MICRO INVITATIONAL IN CALIFORNIA

NEW YORK - May 25, 2017 - FORM Holdings Corp. ("FORM") (Nasdaq: FH), a diversified holding company, today announced that Andrew D. Perlman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

FORM Holdings' presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 P.M. PST and will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. Mr. Perlman will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors who wish to request a one-on-one meeting with management should contact a LD Micro representative.

Event: The 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel - Track 2

Presentation Time: 12:00 P.M. PST

About MicroCap Conference

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. www.ldmicro.com (http://www.ldmicro.com)

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.FormHoldings.com).

Contacts:

FORM Holdings

Jeff Sonnek

ICR

646-277-1263

Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com (mailto:Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com)





