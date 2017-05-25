

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended May 20 is expected at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The consensus for new claims is 237,000, up from 232,000 last week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the dollar rose against the euro, it held steady against the franc and the pound. Against the yen, it eased.



The greenback was worth 1.1207 against the euro, 111.78 against the yen, 0.9727 against the franc and 1.2955 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX