SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - NASH is an epidemic in the U.S., with more than 100 million people believed to be affected. Yet no FDA-approved treatments are available, with the exception of liver transplantation for end-stage disease. In part two of his interview with The Life Sciences Report, Ed Arce, managing director in equity research and senior analyst covering companies in the biopharmaceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors for H.C. Wainwright, and organizer of the recent inaugural NASH Investor Conference, says that small companies are rushing to fill the pipeline, with numerous compounds in trials.

Included in this interview is: DURECT Corp. (NASDAQ: DRRX)

TLSR: Are there small companies you would like to discuss?

EA: DURECT Corp. is a company that has an epigenetic regulator. This was something that was done in-house over a number of years. Even though this is quite early, it has a lot of potential because, unlike a lot of companies that will look at preclinical models -- often a mouse model or a rat model of NASH -- and use that as a basis for moving forward into clinical studies, DURECT has done a very thorough preclinical program with its compound.

DURECT looked at all the available preclinical models, not only in rats and mice but, also, in several other species. It has seen very consistent results in both NASH overall, as well as anti-fibrotic effects. So we're very eager to see what the impacts of this could be in the clinic. The company also released encouraging clinical data at EASL last month, in an early Phase 1b study.

