SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Viveve Medical Inc.'s (NASDAQ: VIVE) Q1/17 results beat expectations, an accomplishment that was welcomed by several industry analysts.

Included in this article is: Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical Inc. released its Q1/17 financials on May 11, reporting revenue of approximately $3 million, beating analyst expectations. The company also reported that it launched its U.S. commercial sales team in late January, and 62% of sales that quarter derive from the United States.

The company also closed a public offering that resulted in gross proceeds of $34.5 million. The offering was originally $25 million and was increased because of high demand.

Viveve is a medical technology company focused on new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. According to the company, the Viveve System uses radio frequency energy-based technology to "uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session. Viveve is currently in the process of submitting an IDE [investigational device exemption] to the FDA to conduct a pivotal study on use of the device in the United States for improvement in sexual function."

Industry analysts reacted positively to the results. Jeffrey S. Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann noted in a May 12 report that "Q1 revenue increased 137% on an annual basis and 24% sequentially as the company's commercial and clinical activities continue to drive adoption and penetration in the marketplace, particularly in the United States from the recent commercial launch."

Continue reading this article: Innovative Company Focused on Women's Health Completes Record-Breaking Quarter

About Streetwise Reports -- The Life Sciences Report

Investors rely on The Life Sciences Report to share investment ideas for the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURES:

Viveve Medical Inc. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility.

Please see the end of the article for the complete disclosures: Innovative Company Focused on Women's Health Completes Record-Breaking Quarter

Contact Information:

Carrie Beal Amaro

Associate Publisher

Email contact

