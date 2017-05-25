VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AOT)

The Premier property covers more than one hundred square kilometres near the town of Stewart in northwest BC, and includes the old Premier Mine, a past producer of 2.1 MOz Au and 44.9 MOz Ag.

Highlights of Release:

-- In this first set of results for 2017, many of the drill highlights are coming from a portion of the Northern Lights Main zone, largely unrecognized until preliminary drill testing by Ascot in 2016. Numerous results in this release are from this new zone and include P17-1242 with 66.10 g/t Au over 1.13 m's within a wider interval grading 10.40 g/t Au over 12.13 m's. Another hole in this target area, P17-1267, returned 48.6 g/t Au over 1.00 m within a broader zone of 9.00 g/t Au over 7.50 m's. Present drilling shows this gently northwest dipping zone to have continuous higher grade mineralization over a present strike length of 250+ meters with a typical dip length of 200+ meters. This zone remains open in all directions and several visible gold intersections have been obtained, presently three Ascot drill rigs are testing and expanding this central area. -- Very promising results are also coming from the unexplored down dip extension of the 602 zone. An example in this release is hole P17-1273 which returned 30.65 g/t Au over 6.05 meters. -- The Northern Lights West Zone, which is a Northwest striking steep NE dipping zone, is also providing impressive numbers. Hole P17-1227, as an example, returned 4.05 g/t Au over 10.00 m's. Previously, in 2016, this zone had been substantially extended to the northwest by hole P16-1156 which intersected an uncut average of 82.30 g/t gold over a core length of 1.00 meters within a broader interval grading 2.70 g/t Au over 41.33 meters.

- New drill highlights include:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Width Au Au Cut(i) Ag Zn Hole # Zone m's m's m's (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1227 NL West 240.50 263.50 23.00 1.80 1.80 14.5 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 251.00 261.00 10.00 4.05 4.05 31.0 2.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 254.81 257.50 2.69 6.78 6.78 22.8 2.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1231 602 314.23 344.00 29.77 1.10 1.10 14.4 0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 326.00 336.50 10.50 2.02 2.02 42.8 2.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 335.00 336.50 1.50 5.37 5.37 8.3 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1232 602 also 280.00 342.90 62.90 1.50 1.50 6.0 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 318.00 328.00 10.00 5.18 5.18 11.0 0.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 318.00 319.00 1.00 26.50 26.50 18.0 1.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1241 NL Main 266.00 339.00 73.00 1.51 1.51 4.4 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 285.00 312.00 27.00 2.87 2.87 6.2 0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 289.00 296.50 7.50 5.16 5.16 8.8 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 289.00 290.00 1.00 17.55 17.55 31.6 2.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 295.50 296.50 1.00 11.75 11.75 20.6 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1242 NL Main 256.48 339.33 82.85 2.23 1.79(i) 6.6 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 265.00 306.00 41.00 3.92 3.04(i) 10.7 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 293.87 306.00 12.13 10.40 7.44(i) 24.8 1.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 293.87 295.95 2.08 40.87 23.58(i) 126.5 5.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 293.87 295.00 1.13 66.10 34.29(i) 193.0 7.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1243 NL Main 252.00 333.30 81.30 0.89 0.89 3.9 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 279.00 296.00 17.00 2.95 2.95 8.3 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 286.50 296.00 9.50 4.76 4.76 11.7 0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 292.65 296.00 3.35 11.27 11.27 20.6 1.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 292.65 294.00 1.35 21.30 21.30 40.7 2.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1244 NL Main 225.00 250.50 25.50 1.14 1.14 3.3 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 227.00 231.00 4.00 5.43 5.43 5.8 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- also 263.00 337.79 74.79 1.04 1.04 3.8 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 280.71 302.00 21.29 2.28 2.28 5.8 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 282.00 284.00 2.00 11.25 11.25 4.7 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1245 NL Main 233.50 342.90 109.40 0.70 0.70 3.3 0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 273.71 314.00 40.29 1.10 1.10 3.7 0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 305.34 314.00 8.66 2.26 2.26 4.4 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 310.00 311.00 1.00 5.92 5.92 8.4 0.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1248 NL Main 238.58 328.64 90.06 0.60 0.60 3.1 0.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 280.00 308.50 28.50 1.37 1.37 5.8 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 280.00 286.50 6.50 3.66 3.66 14.2 1.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 281.00 283.00 2.00 5.10 5.10 14.4 1.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 284.00 285.00 1.00 6.03 6.03 8.2 1.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1249 NL Main 259.75 323.36 63.61 1.24 1.24 4.3 0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 259.75 267.00 7.25 7.22 7.22 5.2 0.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 259.75 262.00 2.25 20.80 20.80 5.0 0.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1251 NL Main 259.05 304.40 45.35 1.28 1.28 8.2 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 272.00 279.00 7.00 5.35 5.35 21.5 0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 272.00 275.50 3.50 8.99 8.99 27.2 1.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 274.50 275.50 1.00 11.65 11.65 22.6 2.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1259 NL Main 235.50 321.56 86.06 0.99 0.99 4.3 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 244.00 248.00 4.00 9.10 9.10 10.0 0.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 244.00 246.00 2.00 12.65 12.65 11.5 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 289.00 317.00 28.00 1.28 1.28 6.6 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 289.00 292.00 3.00 6.43 6.43 27.9 0.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 291.00 292.00 1.00 12.45 12.45 30.9 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1263 NL West 188.90 214.00 25.10 1.34 1.34 17.9 2.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 195.90 207.60 11.70 2.40 2.40 34.6 4.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 201.30 204.30 3.00 5.51 5.51 104.6 12.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 201.30 202.30 1.00 11.20 11.20 100.0 12.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1265 NL Main 289.50 337.41 47.91 1.50 1.50 3.9 0.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 302.50 325.00 22.50 2.28 2.28 3.5 0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 307.00 308.50 1.50 5.49 5.49 2.9 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 313.00 314.47 1.47 5.50 5.50 5.9 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 320.50 322.00 1.50 8.22 8.22 3.2 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1266 NL Main 274.00 338.64 64.64 1.17 1.17 3.7 0.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 282.46 303.24 20.78 2.43 2.43 4.9 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 282.46 287.00 4.54 7.60 7.60 13.6 0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 282.46 284.00 1.54 14.45 14.45 12.1 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1267 NL Main 274.00 359.97 85.97 1.13 0.96(i) 4.8 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 294.00 343.00 49.50 1.75 1.46(i) 4.4 0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 294.00 301.50 7.50 9.00 7.10(i) 14.0 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 300.50 301.50 1.00 48.60 34.29(i) 22.3 0.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P17-1273 602 348.10 358.00 9.90 18.89 15.22(i) 22.8 1.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 348.10 354.15 6.05 30.65 24.65(i) 35.5 1.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 349.61 352.65 3.04 46.23 34.29(i) 42.6 2.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

True widths are believed to be 70-90% of intersected widths in the Premier area. ((i)) samples cut to 1opt or 34.29 g/t Au.

This release is the first results for the 2017 season reporting 44 holes P17-1225-1267 and P17-1273 (P17-1268-1272 still pending). Drilling has steadily scaled up and at present, six Ascot owned drill rigs are operating on the property. To date 81 holes have been completed in 25,019 meters of drilling. 37 drill holes are presently pending results and results will be released as they become available. Detailed results table, locations and figures can be viewed at the following Ascot link: www.ascotgold.com

Graeme Evans, P. Geo and Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo provide the field management for the Premier exploration program. Graeme Evans, designated as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has prepared the technical information in this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Lab Group. Quality assurance and quality control programs include the use of analytical blanks and standards and duplicates in addition to the labs own internal quality assurance program. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AA finish. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to "metallics" assays. Also for extreme high gold grades a concentrate analysis is performed with a fire assay and gravimetric finish accurate up to 999985 ppm Au limit (ALS Au-CON01) method. Sampling and storage are at the company's secure facility in Stewart with bi-weekly sample shipments made to ALS Labs Terrace prep site.

