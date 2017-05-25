

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMSC (AMSC) announced the company's net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than $18.0 million, or $1.05 per share. Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be less than $17.5 million, or $1.02 per share. For the first quarter, AMSC currently expects revenues will be in the range of $8 million to $9 million, taking into account anticipated seasonally lower ECS shipments to Inox as well as the temporary demand dislocation.



AMSC's net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 increased to $6.9 million, or $0.50 per share, from a loss of $3.4 million, or $0.25 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2015. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 was $7.1 million, or $0.51 per share, which increased compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $3.8 million or $0.28 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2015.



Revenues for the fourth quarter were $16.2 million, compared with $27.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2015. The company said the year-over-year decrease was largely due to lower Wind segment revenues, primarily due to lower than expected shipments of electric control systems to Inox during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.



