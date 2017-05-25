NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today launched Security Now (www.securitynow.com). Dedicated to discussing the breaking news and biggest issues in security, Security Now will help industry professionals understand why the security news is important, what's really going on inside the news, and what they can do to help their organization avoid becoming the next company in the cybersecurity news for the wrong reasons.

The Security Now editorial team will be led by Curtis Franklin. The community will feature interviews, blogs and videos with the world's leading security experts.

"I've watched security evolve from something of interest only to specialists into the most important topic for every IT professional," Franklin said. "At Security Now we're building a community that brings together all the security stakeholders so they can understand how the latest security technology, strategies, and tactics affects each of them, and all of them together." He continued, "I've been building online communities for more than three decades and Security Now is the most exciting launch I've been part of."

Security Now will cover all relevant security topics including: analysis of the latest threats and vulnerabilities, network infrastructure security, cloud and virtualization security, IoT, the impact of shadow computing on security, what security means for the business, and the critical human factors that affect security.

Security Now is produced by Light Reading. Corero is a participating sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact sales@securitynow.com for more information. Follow Security Now on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Security Now

Security Now is for everyone who touches security -- and today, that's everyone who touches IT. Security Now takes the complex, often confusing details of threats, vulnerabilities, breaches and crimes, and puts them into words and formats that every IT pro can understand. Security Now is for everyone in IT, not just the security experts. Whether you're a member of an enterprise cloud implementation team, an IT executive trying to keep ahead of the latest frightening facts on security, or part of a small business IT team who has security as a key piece of your job description, the community at Security Now will keep you informed about the news and educated on what that news means to your organization -- and what you should be doing to keep your organization out of the cybercrime news. Security Now features writing, radio interviews and webinars from security experts, IT professionals who are successfully implementing security, vendors, analysts, security researchers and veteran IT industry journalists.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 400,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day and two-say conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.

