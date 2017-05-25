PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Rubrik announced today that the Tampa Bay Rays, a Major League Baseball team based in St. Petersburg, Florida, has deployed Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform to deliver automated backup, instant recovery, and archival to public cloud for its production environment.

"Rubrik gave us what we were looking for from Day 1. It worked well with our infrastructure, integrating perfectly with production environment," said Juan Ramirez, vice president of information technology at the Tampa Bay Rays. "With Rubrik, we know that we can handle time-sensitive requests, such as accessing a specific database needed for the next game. We no longer worry about restores. This makes a huge difference in our day-to-day operations."

"Comparing the production of our previous solution to what we have now, it shows how Rubrik is a tremendous asset to us," Ramirez added. "Our ability to deliver instant recovery for our business critical databases has increased the value IT brings to the business in a compressed timeframe. We are getting a 15x data reduction. We're saving more than $50K annually by eliminating tape and using a public cloud for archival instead."

"We are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Rays and Major League Baseball to support their environment," said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Rubrik. "By deploying our Cloud Data Management platform, the Tampa Bay Rays benefits from instant recovery and operational savings to protect its baseball operations."

About Rubrik

Rubrik has developed the world's first Cloud Data Management platform for data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management for hybrid cloud enterprises. Fortune 500 companies use Rubrik to manage data at scale while realizing data-driven services anytime, anywhere. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016 and recognized by Forbes as a Next Billion Dollar Startup. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations, and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.