CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced that, for the third year in a row, the company has been recognized as a Top 50 Providers to Know by Spend Matters.

Spend Matters Top 50 Providers to Know highlights firms that continue to lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services driving innovation and changing the way companies do business.

"It's great to see procurement technology and solutions evolving so quickly from year-to-year. With the growing adoption and usage of disruptive technologies (e.g. machine learning / artificial intelligence, Internet-of-things, blockchain, cloud, platform-as-a-service, etc.) for procurement applications in all key solution areas, we expect providers to continue to redefine and expand their capabilities faster than before."

-- Jason Busch, Founder and Head of Strategy, Spend Matters

"Determine is proud to be recognized for the third year in a row by Spend Matters as a Top 50 Providers to Know. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to drive innovation and provide true efficiency on our Determine Cloud Platform. Our customers have highly complex and often complicated business requirements. By providing them with the ability to integrate people, data and process workflows across spend, contracts and suppliers within the Determine Cloud Platform, we're helping them achieve the promise of Platformance."

-- Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO, Determine

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is a leading global B2B network focused on procurement and supply chain content with hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage. Spend Matters publishes more research than any other analyst firm and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors, ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts. Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

Supporting Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, visit www.determine.com and follow on Twitter @Determine.

Media Relations Contact:

Determine Inc.

Rose Lee

pr@determine.com

+1.650.532.1590



