CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- iManage, the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions, today announced from its ConnectLive 2017 user conference that new iManage solutions such as iManage Work 10 and iManage Cloud are receiving high praise from CIOs and CKOs based on their real-world experience with the products. The favorable reviews highlight the significant value that iManage brings to its extensive base of legal, accounting and financial services firms and corporate legal departments.

Many of the executives at ConnectLive focused their discussion on iManage Work 10, a complete redesign of iManage's flagship document and email management system which became available earlier in the year.

"Attorneys are not interested in 'upgrades' and are unwilling to spend time for marginal improvement," said Doug Caddell, Global CIO, Mayer Brown LLC. "We needed something with 'wow' to get their attention. iManage Work 10 provides that wow. In fact, during a demo one of our attorneys said 'wow' 12 times! Our focus now... project WOW combining iManage Work 10, Office 2016 and Windows 10."

iManage Cloud delivers all the Work Product Management capabilities of iManage via a monthly subscription. High velocity deployments speed the move to the industry's only cloud that utilizes the same technologies relied upon by leading Internet companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

"We went from initial implementation to going live on iManage Cloud within 90 days," said Tracy Hallenberger, Chief Knowledge Officer, Baker Botts LLP. "The actual transition time for all 14 of our worldwide offices was just over 24 hours in a single weekend. The whole experience was exceptionally quick and straightforward, enabling us to rapidly deliver the latest technological innovations to our organization."

"Our goal is to deliver a best-in-class platform for Work Product Management that fully meets the needs of modern businesses all over the world," said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. "It's particularly rewarding for us as a company to hear directly from our customers about the different ways that iManage is helping them with all of the work they do, enabling them to be more agile, efficient and productive organizations."

About ConnectLive

ConnectLive 2017, the second annual iManage user conference, takes place in Chicago, May 24-25, 2017 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile and in London, June 27-28, 2017 at the InterContinental London -- The O2 hotel.

Across four days and two continents, ConnectLive 2017 brings together over one thousand people including CIOs, IT professionals, technical architects, legal administrators, and professional services firm executives to learn and share ideas on how professional work is changing and how the management of work product is adapting in response to those changes.

Learn more at https://imanage.com/connectlive/.

