SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, today announced Active Fraud Insights 2.0, setting a new marketing industry standard for mobile fraud detection. The Active Fraud Insights 2.0 platform leverages metadata from 98 percent of the world's mobile devices, as well as proprietary technological advances in big data and machine learning to both detect and prevent the most advanced types of mobile fraud, like DeviceID reset fraud, install hijacking, click flooding and more.

In conjunction with the launch of the product, AppsFlyer also addressed the responsibility of ad networks to combat mobile fraud, announcing an initiative to regulate the AppsFlyer ecosystem with a review of its 2,500+ integrated ad networks to ensure they are minimizing fraudulent traffic being sent to marketers.

"Over the last two years, the scale and sophistication of mobile fraud has grown at an alarming rate," said Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer. "Thanks to AppsFlyer's scale, we are in a unique position to detect and prevent mobile fraud faster and more consistently over time than anyone else in the industry. Further, since actions speak louder than words, we are going to regulate the AppsFlyer ecosystem and will remove bad actors from our platform in order to protect our clients -- the marketers. As such, we are beginning an ongoing review and audit of all our integrated ad networks, ensuring they are aggressively doing everything in their power to minimize fraudulent traffic being sent to AppsFlyer clients."

Active Fraud Insights 2.0 is part of AppsFlyer's Active Fraud Suite and is now available. Since Active Fraud Insights' introduction in 2016, dozens of large marketing teams have been able to identify and stop offending campaigns, networks and even siteIDs before significant damage was done -- detecting and addressing tens of millions of dollars in fraud. Active Fraud Insights 2.0 is grounded on a proprietary mobile engagement database; both the largest in the world and, with over 500 billion mobile events measured every month, the fastest growing. The result of close collaboration between AppsFlyer's fraud scientists and advanced app marketers, Active Fraud Insights 2.0 provides marketers with the visual clarity, dynamic filters and proprietary insights to quickly identify fraud and take corrective action.

Active Fraud Insights now includes:

New multi-select grouping filters by media source and siteID, allowing marketers to quickly identify offending sub-publishers

Device-based distribution analysis: Visual aids help marketers identify deviceID reset fraud, install fraud hiding behind limit ad tracking, installs from devices flagged as suspicious and installs from devices known to be fraud-free

DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection: Powered by DeviceRank™ proprietary device-ratings, marketers can easily detect sources with problematic concentrations of installs from "new devices" (devices with deviceIDs not previously seen)

Install fraud hiding behind limit ad tracking: Detects unusual concentrations of installs with limit ad tracking enabled

Install hijacking and click flooding detection: Built on advanced click to install time (CTIT) distribution

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers rely on AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering mobile marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With AppsFlyer's NativeTrack™ Attribution, Marketing Analytics Data, OneLink's Deep linking capabilities and the Active Fraud Suite featuring DeviceRank, AppsFlyer is the go-to resource for the most successful mobile apps in the world. Trusted by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Snap Inc., Tencent, HBO, Playtika, Waze, Alibaba, Kayak, Activision and 12,000+ other leading brands and partners, AppsFlyer has 12 global offices to support every app marketer around the world. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

