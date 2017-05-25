MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - iPerceptions, a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions, today announced that The Henry Ford has selected iPerceptions as their preferred VoC solution. The Henry Ford welcomes nearly 1.8 million guests annually to its 250-acre campus in Dearborn, Michigan, and attracts 1.5 million viewers to its weekly Emmy®-winning Saturday morning television show, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation. The Henry Ford is also the largest indoor-outdoor museum complex in the United States. With iPerceptions, The Henry Ford will collect customer feedback to measure the online experience of their customers, understand key experience drivers and improve site usability across desktop, tablet and mobile.

"The Henry Ford website takes the rich storytelling we provide our guests everyday here onsite, and puts it into a unique and shareable digital format," said Matt Majeski, Director, Digital and Emerging Media at The Henry Ford. "Using iPerceptions is critical in understanding our visitors' intentions, needs, and expectations to help us deliver a user-friendly website on any device that enhances The Henry Ford online experience. Also, iPerceptions is helping us pinpoint and prioritize key digital initiatives that will have the most impact on visitor satisfaction."

"Today, it is imperative to understand your customers, especially in developing a unique educational experience," said Duff Anderson, Co-Founder and SVP at iPerceptions. "We're delighted that The Henry Ford has chosen iPerceptions to measure and manage the effectiveness of their digital properties from their customers' perspective. We look forward to working with the team at The Henry Ford to help them increase customer satisfaction and loyalty."

About iPerceptions

iPerceptions is a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions, helping the world's most respected brands become customer-centric organizations. iPerceptions' enterprise platform collects and analyzes the feedback of real visitors in real situations across the customer lifecycle. With an experienced team that has managed 1000's of VoC programs since 1999, iPerceptions offers a full range of services from survey design to deployment to analysis. iPerceptions collects over 20M visitor feedback data-points every year across 1,200 brands and in 35 languages and is the trusted partner of world's most recognizable retail, hospitality, financial and automotive brands. To start doing marketing that's powered by the voice of your customers today, visit iPerceptions.com.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow's innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution's campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford's artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.

