DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Ziosk, maker of the world's first ordering, entertainment and pay-at-the table tablet, and Main Event Entertainment, the nation's fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination, today announced that they have partnered to enhance the guest experience and operations at all 38 Main Event Entertainment centers across the U.S. Guests at Main Event will be able to use Ziosk tablets to place orders from the full menu of food and beverages, access games and premium program content, and enjoy secure and convenient digital payment via credit card or mobile wallet.

The partnership represents Ziosk's first engagement in the entertainment venue category and first outside of the traditional casual dining space. Leveraging the efficiency of digital ordering and secure pay-at-the-table technology, Main Event Entertainment will increase throughput of bowling lanes and reduce waiting times, improve labor efficiency, and gain immediate insight into the guest experience through satisfaction surveys and performance reporting.

"With its premium content, digital ordering, secure payment capabilities, sleek new design and user-friendly functionality, Ziosk tablets are a perfect complement to the Main Event digital experience," said Steve Klohn, CIO of Main Event Entertainment. "The comprehensive platform, including ability to gain real guest feedback and access performance reports, will further help us to streamline our operations and improve guest experience, and drive greater success for our expanding business."

"We're so proud to partner with fast-growing Main Event Entertainment, and to bring the same industry-leading innovations that have benefited our clients in the casual dining space to the entertainment and gaming category," said Austen Mulinder, CEO of Ziosk. "Since our founding, we have focused on empowering restaurant guests with the ability to conveniently order food and drinks, and to securely pay their bill at the moment they are ready to do so. These benefits translate seamlessly into the entertainment space, and we look forward to working with Main Event to enhance their operational efficiencies and provide the best experience for their guests."

Key features of Ziosk tablets at Main Event Entertainment include:

Convenient digital ordering of Main Event's entire food and beverage menu;

Secure credit card and mobile wallet pay-at-the-table capabilities via Ziosk's point-to-point encryption and EMV enabled payment technology; and,

Guest WiFi capabilities and interactive satisfaction surveys/reporting.

Commanding 95 percent market share in the deployed tabletop tablet space, Ziosk tablets are currently in more than 3,000 restaurants across all 50 states. Ziosk has over 170,000 tablets interacting with more than 50 million guests per month.

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk® is the maker of the first entertainment, ordering and pay-at-the-table tablet for the restaurant market. The original Ziosk technology and newly launched Ziosk Aurizon' next generation tablets, each feature 7-inch and 8-inch devices with encrypted credit card readers. The tablets reside on each table, enabling guests to see menu items, play games, view news and entertainment, order food and beverages and 'pay on demand;' all of which gives guests control over their dining experience. With its interactive capabilities, Ziosk and its footprint have created the Ziosk® Media Network, a digital media platform for partners to create engaging experiences at the point of purchase. Ziosk is revolutionizing the experience and economics of dining. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique "Eat. Bowl. Play." experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

