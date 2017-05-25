Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Greece

MADISON, New Jerseyand ATHENS, Greece, May 25,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced it has signed a long-term franchise agreement with Greece One Realty Limited to further expand the Sotheby's International Realty® brand presence in Greece and with Rodon Realty P.C. for the opening of Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty in Rhodes.

Greece Sotheby's International Realty is led by seasoned real estate professionals Savvas Savvaidis, president and chief executive officer, and Natalie Leontaraki, chief operations officer. Savvaidis also serves as the chief executive officer of Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty. With a flagship office in the historic capital city of Athens, Greece Sotheby's International Realty will continue to serve the luxury residential real estate market throughout the country and in key areas including Mykonos, Crete and Corfu, while Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty will focus on the unique market in Rhodes, the largest of the Dodecanese islands of Greece.

"Greece and its islands are emerging as an attractive luxury real estate market in the Mediterranean," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Rhodes is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece known for its rich history, beaches and 300 days of sunshine, and we are proud to have Savvas Savvaidis at the helm of this expansion within the country."

"The luxury real estate sector in Greece has a promising future," says Savvaidis. "Greece's luxury tourism market is expanding rapidly while state-of-the-art golf resorts and branded mixed-use developments are creating a strong luxury footprint in the Mediterranean. Being a part of the Sotheby's International Realty brand allows us access to unparalleled marketing platforms for these high-end developments, an excellent recipe for a successful business operation."

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 880 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2016, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $95 billion USD. Greece Sotheby's International Realty and Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

