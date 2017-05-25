Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2017-2021: Market is Expected to Benefit from the Growing Concern Over Food Safety - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the global veterinary vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to benefit from the growing concern over food safety. The dependency on livestock products like meat, milk, and other products is increasing, and the mortality rate associated with infection transmission from animals to humans through these products is alarming. These factors are driving the vendors to invest in R&D to improve and expand their product portfolios, thereby driving the market growth.

One trend in market is inorganic growth strategies. The animal care market has been witnessing an increase in strategic alliances and acquisitions among vendors. The vendors undertake inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and/or partnerships to expand their product portfolio and to improve their penetration in the emerging markets.

According to the report, one driver in market is advances in technology. The advances in technology have improved the overall pharmacokinetics and dynamics of vaccines. The use of cell line culture in the manufacture of viral vaccinations has increased, which have improved the quality of vaccinations.

For instance, GE Healthcare and Valneva have collaborated to produce optimized cell culture for vaccine production. The advances in the purification process of vaccination have improved the product quality and reduced the cost. The development of new ligands for affinity chromatography, like lectin-affinity chromatography for downstream processing of cell culture, helped Sigma-Aldrich derive the influenza A viruses. These advances in technology are adding to the vaccine sales globally. For instance, the launch of various mobile applications such as PocketVet and Pet First Aid, help the owners get reminders regarding vaccines, which increases the awareness and boosts the usage of vaccines.



Key vendors



Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis

Other prominent vendors



Advaxis

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Aratana Therapeutics

ARKO Labs

Bayer

CanFel Therapeutics

Ceva Animal Health

Colorado Serum Company

Epitopix

Genus

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

ImmuCell

Nexvet

Nuovo Biologics

UBI

Valneva

Vetoquinol

Virbac



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: An overview of major animal diseases



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



