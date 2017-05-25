Open and extensible threat intelligence platform recognized for providing customers with a cornerstone solution for efficient threat operations

ThreatQuotient™, a trusted threat intelligence platform innovator, today announced that they have been named the winner of four Network Products Guide 2017 IT World Awards. The company and its threat intelligence platform, ThreatQ, were awarded Gold for Best IT Software and Hottest Company, as well as Bronze for Most Innovative IT Software and IT Company of the Year. ThreatQuotient continues to be recognized for the value provided by the ThreatQ platform, enabling security teams to customize their threat operations and management in a way that no other threat intelligence platform can.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, not only for our achievements in building best-in-class security software, but for the distinguished company we have built as well," said John Czupak, President and CEO of ThreatQuotient. "We are proud to have built a team and a solution that align with ThreatQuotient's mission to solve our customers' operational challenges."

ThreatQuotient recognizes that not all threat intelligence is created equal, and that context is required to understand relevance to an organization. For this reason, ThreatQ has been purpose-built as the only platform with a self-tuning Threat Library, a feature that takes in and correlates both internal and external threat data, automatically identifies and prioritizes the highest priority threats based on a company's unique environment, and continuously updates as new data or context is received by the system. The platform's Open Exchange and Adaptive Workbench enable easy integration with existing security infrastructure, allowing companies to get more out of security investments, distribute key intelligence across different layers of defense and across different teams, increase security posture, reduce the window of exposure and improve team collaboration.

ThreatQuotient will be at Infosecurity Europe, the region's top information security event in Olympia, London, from June 6-8, 2017. During the event, attendees will be able to see demos of the award winning ThreatQ platform at booth F180 in the expo hall. On June 8, ThreatQuotient's SVP of Strategy, Jonathan Couch, will present the Tech Talk, Hurricanes, Earthquakes Threat Intelligence, from 1:20pm-1:45pmGMT. The presentation will explore an intelligence-driven approach to security, including how organizations can eliminate noise to help focus on the highest priority threats and make threat intelligence actionable. More information about Couch's talk can be found here.

