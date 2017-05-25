VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: PKT)(OTCQX: PKTEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Dunkley to the Board as an independent director.

Mr. Dunkley is a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., a Toronto-based alternative asset manager with approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management. Prior to co-founding Waratah in 2010, Mr. Dunkley spent 12 years at Gluskin Sheff + Associates.

Mr. Dunkley has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University, where he was the gold medal recipient and is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Dunkley is a board member of Beautiful World Canada and a trustee of the Dunkley Charitable Foundation. Mr. Dunkley currently owns 3,096,000 shares personally (directly and indirectly), representing 9.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of Parkit Enterprise.

Additionally, the Company has engaged Pace Goldman, a director of the Company since 2013 to assist Management in strategy, business development and analysis. Pace's expanded role will be to help build out the Canadian presence of the Company that should complement our existing infrastructure in the US. Pace will remain on the Board of Directors.

"I look forward to Brad joining the Board and taking an active role with the company. His extensive knowledge of the North American capital markets and past experience make him a valuable addition to Parkit's Board. Additionally, I am pleased to have Pace involved in this new and expanded capacity and look forward to his involvement as we look to take full advantage of the US and Canadian marketplace," said Joel Dumaresq, Chairman of the Board.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Contacts:

Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Bryan Wallner

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 424-8700

bryan@parkitenterprise.com



Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Nigel Kirkwood

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 424-8700

nigel@parkitenterprise.com



