CRESWICK, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Sparx Systems, developer of the award winning visual modeling and lifecycle development platform Enterprise Architect, has announced the release of its new Pro Cloud Server, WebEA and OSLC based RESTful API, which together enable Enterprise Architect repositories to be hosted in the Cloud or on a Corporate Intranet, providing instant optimized web based access from browsers, mobile devices, Enterprise Architect and other network based devices.

The launch of the Pro Cloud Server suite provides all project stakeholders with the capability to explore, review, comment, discuss, elaborate and refine Enterprise Architect models in real time with zero client configuration. Customers, managers, developers, partners, suppliers, trainers and other stakeholders can now share and work with models in a familiar web based environment, contributing their thoughts, observations, requests and other material in a dynamic and collaborative manner.

Dynamic real time access for Enterprise Architect modelers coupled with instant collaborative access for all stakeholders from a smart phone, tablet or computer, drives a powerful and unprecedented Agile development platform. With unlimited access to the web based features, every Pro Cloud Server provides its hosted projects with proven and effective tools for bringing all interested parties together in new and exciting ways.

The inclusion of an extensive OSLC based RESTful API enables rich and dynamic interoperability between Enterprise Architect and other corporate tools and platforms. Based on OSLC/RDF, the extensive API enables heightened information exchange between model repositories and other systems. The OSLC interface is immediately available for internal use by end user customers, with commercial licenses available on request.

"The ability to dynamically create, collaborate and integrate models over multiple domains and technical platforms is a remarkable and highly agile solution that has the capacity to radically improve the quality, accuracy and effectiveness of model based projects," stated Geoffrey Sparks, Founder and CEO of Sparx Systems.

The release of Sparx Systems Pro Cloud Server, including WebEA and OSLC RESTful API, delivers a new level of capability for Enterprise Architect users globally. "Tight and dynamic integration between Enterprise Architect modelers, web based collaborators and OSLC connected systems fundamentally alters the value proposition of modeling and design using Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect and its associated tools, technologies and modeling languages," concluded Mr. Sparks.

Full details regarding the Pro Cloud Server is available at: www.sparxsystems.com/procloud.

About Sparx Systems

Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx platforms are used by systems designers, corporate planners, business analysts, enterprise architects, standards developers, and software engineers. Sparx modeling software is widely used in finance, defense, government, aerospace, automotive engineering, geospatial, entertainment, health, smart grid, aviation, retail and telecommunications. Over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 companies have licensed Sparx Systems flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect.

In the past decade, the Sparx user-base has grown from 30,000 to more than 600,000 effective users worldwide. Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect provides robust support for team-wide collaboration, and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. Sparx software is price competitive even when deployed across the entire development team. First developed in 1998, the Sparx Systems' Enterprise Architect modeling platform was commercially released in 2000, and has enjoyed more than 15 years of continuous development and growth.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.sparxsystems.com.

Contacts:

Sparx Systems Pty Ltd.

Scott Hebbard

Communications Manager

marketing@sparxsystems.com

www.sparxsystems.com



