Why AMZN Stock Price Could Reach $1,500Do you know why I love Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Because it keeps other CEOs up at night (that is not a joke-CEOs have admitted it). Amazon seeks and destroys the competition by providing better products, plain and simple. That is why you want to be on the right side of AMZN stock...it puts the fear of God into its enemies.Those who stand in Amazon's way tend to lose their money or their jobs.Just take a look at history: Amazon crushed the book industry, brick-and-mortar retailers, and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...