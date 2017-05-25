Lithium Exploration Group Inc.: Lithium Exploration Group to Engage Mire and Associates to Value Oil Royalty

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LEXG) announced today that it intends to engage Mire & Associates to assess the present value of the royalty stream associated with the White Top Oil and Gas project. The initial valuation will be for the existing production and immediate development targets, and the intent is to expand the engagement upon completion of the updated seismic analysis that will take place this summer. Mire & Associates will be engaged as an independent party to the opportunity to provide the most objective view of the project.

"Each of the team members at Mire & Associates has decades of experience in this type of analysis. The firm comes highly recommended from a heavily institutional client base and we will lean on them to assist in placing a near-term and long-term value around this project and our specific involvement as royalty holders," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "I have spent the past six years meeting with service providers and operators across North America and my belief is that these types of smaller projects in oil and gas have the greatest opportunity for upside. We are partnered with the inventors of a game-changing technology and have been handed an oil and gas market that is in disarray. This combination -- and the ability to find low-risk assets to partner on -- can have a substantial impact on our future. My intent is to publish the Mire report to our website as soon as it is finished so that our stakeholders can get a better handle on what we have our hands in."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing its SonCav Technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

Website: www.lithiumexplorationgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future testing of the ultrasonic technology.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of lithium prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

